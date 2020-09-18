Attila Hildmann obediently adheres to the mask requirement at the doctor’s. Despite the corona virus, he had called for people not to wear mouth and nose protection even in practices.
Berlin – shock in the scene of the coronavirus deniers. Cookbook author Attila Hildmann*, for his followers a figurehead in the fight against measures that Coronavirus-Sars-CoV-2* should contain, obediently adheres to the mask requirement when visiting the doctor*. When asked by a trailer, he reacts extremely irritated, as reported by 24hamburg.de.
Attila Hildmann himself had called in harsh words on his Telegram channel not to wear mouth and nose protection even at the doctor’s. However, he himself adheres to the mask requirement. Last had Attila Hildmann drew attention to herself because of crude Nazi propaganda theories*. He had also recognized a prophecy in the Netflix series “Dark” the nuclear power plant in Brokdorf should have been attacked*. It turned out differently. * 24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen digital network.
