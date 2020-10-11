Corona skeptic Attila Hildmann (38) was arrested again on the “silent march” on October 10, 2020 in Berlin. His supporters attacked the police.

Berlin – drama about Cookbook author Attila Hildmann*. Of the vegan conspiracy theorists* will take part in the “silent march” on Saturday, October 10, 2020 against the measures to contain the Corona pandemic* part. Because his entourage sometimes does not adhere to the regulations of the demo organizers or the general ordinance on coronavirus containment, a scandal ensues.

The 38-year-old is arrested again. 24hamburg.de reports on the Rioting Attila Hildman’s followers, who call themselves “Merkel slaves” and have disguised themselves accordingly. *24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.