Attila Hildmann has a new opponent: The hackers at Anonymous Germany want to put an end to his trade. Now there is a new duel between hackers and conspiracy theorists.
Berlin – Attila Hildman has made a powerful enemy. The hackers from Anonymous Germany are after him. In Attila Hildmann’s Telegram group* Find out about the Corona cook’s latest plans. He had meanwhile declared war on them. Now there was a new fight between Twitter and Telegram Anonymous Germany and Attila Hildmann*. 24hamburg.de reports on the duel between the unequal fighters.
Hildmann does not always choose bigger opponents. end of June Attila Hildmann threatened journalists in Berlin*. Before that, too, there was trouble: The German rapper Fatoni should have a shit storm* gotten, at least the plan in a Telegram group from Hildmann. Quit in another group Attila Hildmann founding a party* on. *24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network
