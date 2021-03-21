Between this ad (Downtown apartment for sale. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, exterior. 95 square meters. To enter to live. 260,000 euros) and this other (Apartment for sale in the Historic Center. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Small balcony in the living room. 85 useful square meters. Recent renovation. 300,000 euros) there are hardly any differences at first glance. Both are located in the center of the city, in this case Malaga, both have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a similar surface area and neither of the apartments needs major renovations. However, the first has been on sale for more than six months and the second was not even three weeks on the market. For what is this? Why are houses so similar in appearance and in an area with a more or less stable demand not being sold as fast? “You said it. In appearance, because if we go down to detail it is when the differences are seen. A house that is within the market price sells in two months at the most, especially in large cities. If not, it is because the house or the building in which it is located has a problem », explains Iñaki Unsain, president of the Spanish Association of Real Estate Personal Shopper (AEPSI).

In the present case, the ‘problem’ with the apartment is that it is a first floor of a building located on a very narrow street and with a cocktail bar just below it. “This type of house is very difficult to sell because it creates a lot of discomfort for the neighbors, especially those on the lower floors. Sometimes it happens that the location is very good, but the specific circumstances of the house do not respond to the housing profile expected in that area. For example, that the building is located in an alley instead of a main street, that it has a certain type of business on the ground floor, that it is interior, conflictive neighbors …», Lists Lola Alcover, secretary of the General Council of the Official Association of Real Estate Agents of Spain (COAPI).

Besides of price and location, “the two most important parameters when deciding on a house”, buyers tend to take into account a series of characteristics that can make the home in question fall in love with them at first sight or not even want to visit it, especially after confinement. “Now a series of demands have come into play that a little more than a year ago were not even raised, such as balconies and terraces or having a space to be able to telework”, the real estate agents agree. What floors sell the best? The experts respond.

The importance of height

The former have the worst sale. The jewel? The attic

The height of the house is one of the characteristics that are most valued when buying a house. The first floors, for example, are the worst sellers in general because “they tend to be darker and noisier than the rest of the dwellings in the building due to their proximity to the street,” justifies the president of AEPSI. Quite the opposite of what happens with the attics, the “jewel in the crown” of the property. Always, yes, that the buyer is willing to pay up to 50% more to enjoy the views and the terrace that usually accompany this type of housing.

According to a study carried out last year by the Idealista portal, penthouses in the main Spanish capitals cost 27% more on average than homes on the middle floors of the same building. Although in cities like Guadalajara, Valencia or Seville, the surcharge exceeds 50% in most cases. The exclusivity of this type of property is also determined by its limited supply, since only one in ten houses offered for sale in Spain are penthouses. A proportion that does not even reach 3% in cities like Bilbao, Logroño or Soria. “There is no doubt that they are the star product, especially in the big capitals”, sums up Lola Alcover.

In the case of ground floor with garden, the second most popular option after penthouses, the buyer’s profile is almost always that of a family with small children. “Having a piece of green in the city is a very important incentive for many buyers,” explain real estate experts. And when it is not possible to access an attic or a ground floor with a garden, which is in high demand but also in short supply, «the homes that sell the best are the located from the third floor», Points out Iñaki Unsain, with more than fifteen years of experience in the real estate market.

The new needs

Two bathrooms, balcony and space to telecommute

“A three-bedroom apartment that only has one bathroom and it is also impossible to add a second one is very difficult to ‘place’ in the current real estate market. What’s more, I would tell you many buyers almost prefer to give up a bedroom than a bathroom», Assures the secretary of the General Council of COAPI. All properties have their own market niche, but there is no doubt that the confinement has changed the priorities of many of the potential buyers. “Right now houses with a balcony are highly valued and I won’t even tell you about those with a terrace. Another aspect that is also taken into account with regard to the interior distribution of the house is that it has space to work from home ”, explains Iñaki Unsain. “And if it has a garage on top of it, it’s already the bomb, especially in city centers,” adds Alcover.

On the other side of the scale are the floors without elevator or interiors, the most difficult to sell in the current market. “The price has to compensate a lot for a person or family to get into a home with these characteristics right now. One of the aspects that is most valued today is light and the floors that do not face the street are very dark. When we talk about interior dwellings, I am not referring to those that overlook a wonderful apple patio but to those that do not find clarity anywhere, ”says Unsain.

With or without reform?

The works do not like much, the ‘to enter to live’ is preferred

In this section, real estate experts differentiate between small houses with one or two bedrooms, which are usually bought as an investment to rent or as a ‘bridge’ house, and larger or family houses, which are acquired with the idea of ​​settling in them Definitively. In the case of the former, buyers prefer not to have to deal with works beyond a small facelift. «As a general rule, people are not very in favor of having to get involved in construction and less when you buy a house with the idea of ​​living in it for only a few years. However, when it comes to family homes, most buyers end up reforming it to suit their tastes and needs, ”explains the real estate personal shopper. Of course there are also exceptions. «It depends on the profile of the buyer. It is relatively frequent the case of couples or people who live alone and look for apartments to reform and leave them on a whim ».

Building

The bleeding of spills and energy efficiency

When buying a house it is essential check the condition of the building. And not only from the point of view of the building, but also from the economic one. “It is important to know the community’s accounts, see if there are any pending works or spills and make sure that everything is in order,” advises Iñaki Unsain. Homes that have some debt pending payment or very expensive reforms such as the rehabilitation of the facade or the roof are also more complicated to sell unless it is compensated in the price. “Especially when they are open budgets and the buyer does not know how much money he is facing,” explain real estate agents.

Apart from the spills, there are buildings that are more traditional than others and that as soon as a home goes on sale they have several buyers at the door, either by the neighbors who reside in it, by the architect who designed it or his historical importance in the city. “Energy efficiency is another aspect that is increasingly valued by buyers”, concludes the president of AEPSI.