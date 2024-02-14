Minister of Indigenous Peoples is on her farm to “recharge her energy and get back to work”; gave up parading for Salgueiro

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, shared this Wednesday (14.Feb.2024) a video harvesting beans in his field. She has been away from her ministry duties since January 26, when she was admitted to Incor-SP (Instituto do Coração de São Paulo) due to a change in blood pressure.

Despite being discharged on January 30, Guajajara continued to rest on medical advice and then went to his village to receive treatment complementary to traditional medicine, with baths, body painting, singing and collective recovery rituals. For health reasons, the minister did not parade through the Willow treein Marquês de Sapucaí, on Sunday (Feb. 11), as the Power360.

“The holiday was like this around here”said the minister in the caption of the publication in her profile on X (ex-Twitter). According to her, “harvesting beans for family lunch” is made with affection and care to “recharge your batteries and get back to work”.

Watch (1min44s):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5hAVJ2_UXk