Its authors describe it as a remastering but it is so ambitious that it seems like a remake.

Each time with better work tools and above all, with an overflowing illusion, the most creative players have become over the years if possible more ambitious when it comes to unleashing their imagination with new content for their favorite games or, like the case that concerns us today, with improved versions of titles such as The Lord of the Rings: Conquest, the action game brought to life by the parents of the classic Star Wars: Battlefront.

The goal of these fans is to create an unofficial remaster of the game of Pandemic using the Unreal Engine 4. And there is no denying that they go for it all. At the moment we have a first video preview that serves to get an idea of ​​the graphic finish that this new version of The Lord of the Rings: Conquest will show, which is not content with updating the graphics.

In addition to “photorealistic graphics and improved game mechanics”, new character classes will be added such as the “experienced warrior”, who will use sword and shield in combat, thanks to which he will be able to block arrows and magic. The authors of the mod also plan to integrate a new combo system, with executions included, in addition to changing the design of some maps, improving the AI ​​of the enemies and “much more”.

It sounds too ambitious, more like a remake than a remastering, so it remains to be seen if all these ideas will come to fruition. Not to mention that Electronic arts owns the rights to the game, which means it could end this project at any time. A recent case that ended in the best possible way was the remarkable Black Mesa, the remake of the great Half Life, which Valve itself gave the go-ahead.

