Venezuela and Guyana will hold a high-level meeting to discuss the territorial dispute over the Essequibo.

The Government of Venezuela announced this Saturday, December 9 that “in the coming days” he will hold a high-level meeting with the Executive of Guyana to address the territorial dispute that both countries maintain, which has escalated in the last week due to Venezuela’s intention to unilaterally annex this area.

In a statement, Caracas reported recent conversations between President Nicolás Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as well as with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves. and the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres.

Venezuela appointed authority for Essequibo

In the midst of the dispute with Guyana, in the last few hours officially, Venezuela decreed actions to control Essequibo, a territory of 160,000 square kilometers.

Firstly, the new territorial map was unveiled in a ceremony and Nicolás Maduro decreed the designation of the Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello as the sole authority of the state of Guayana Esequiba, as Caracas stipulates that it is called the Essequibo.

Essequibo is an area rich in oil and minerals.

This authority is a kind of protector or governor, a figure used by Chavismo in other Venezuelan states to exercise political control.

The appointment is part of a series of five decrees that includes the beginning, as of today, of the process of issuing ID cards to the inhabitants of that territory claimed by Caracas, but which in practice is under Guyanese control. The migration office will be established in Tumeremo, 80 kilometers from Essequibo.

A high-level national commission was also appointed for the “recovery” of the territory, which will be headed by the Venezuelan vice president, Delcy Rodríguez.

EFE

