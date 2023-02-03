Home page World

From: Patrick Huljina

Split

Large amounts of snow are currently causing chaos in Austria. There is a high risk of avalanches, and there are also some major problems on the road.

Munich/Innsbruck – So far this winter, the weather has not been particularly wintry. Snow was scarce for a long time. Until a few days ago, many ski areas were still dependent on artificial snow – including in Austria. But now a “roller of snow” has reached the Alpine republic: heavy snowfall before the weekend led to a great danger of avalanches and considerable obstructions on the roads.

Snow chaos in Austria: Great avalanche danger – warning level four out of five

Warning level four out of five applies in large parts of the country. “With the fresh snow and the wind, we have all the ingredients for increased avalanche activity,” said the spokesman for the avalanche warning service in Tyrol, Patrick Nairz, on Friday (February 3). Authorities have already sounded the alarm over the past few days due to the large amounts of fresh snow and warned of a high risk of avalanches.

Winter sports enthusiasts should stay on the slopes if possible due to the high level of danger. It was said that anyone who wanted to ski in the open area should be very careful and avoid steep slopes. After an avalanche in Gosau in Upper Austria, an injured person was rescued on Friday. At the end of December, an avalanche accident in Austria became a Christmas miracle.

Regionally more than a meter of fresh snow: problems in road traffic

The snow also caused some major problems in Austrian road traffic. Regionally, more than a meter of fresh snow had recently fallen. Some roads can only be used by cars with snow chains – others are completely closed due to the risk of avalanches. The many ski fans from Germany have been warned. The fire brigade also recorded numerous missions to salvage broken down vehicles on Friday. On the Pyhrnautobahn (A9) in Upper Austria, for example, several driveways were blocked at night due to trucks standing across.

This road on the Hochkönig was closed due to the danger of avalanches. © Markus Angerer/dpa

The snow chaos in Austria should continue in the coming days. By Sunday, considerable amounts of snow are to be added locally above about 1000 meters. In addition, meteorologists expect gusts of wind on the mountains. On Friday, gusts with wind speeds of between 80 and 100 kilometers per hour were also warned in the area from Upper Austria via Lower Austria to Vienna and Burgenland.

In Germany, too, the weather remains turbulent. In some parts of Bavaria, school was even canceled on Friday due to the weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) had announced heavy snowfalls, and the same thing happened in the Bavarian Forest. Pictures show a thick layer of snow – sometimes 20 centimeters fell in four hours. (ph)