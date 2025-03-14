It is increasingly difficult in dealing with telephone scams. Cybercriminals bombard with contributors calls and messages that seek to extract personal information, bank data and all that can benefit. Experts warn of the importance of paying attention to suspicious actions and distrusting any unofficial organism or web.

But that’s not all, cybersecurity is a fundamental factor when using the mobile phone. This technological tool for daily use is one of the largest sources of virus and the main objective of online scammers. Every week More than 160,000 fraudulent applications are blocked whose sole purpose is to cause an attack on the victim’s device.

Android continually fights the safety of their terminals, but criminals are capable of dodging it, reaching the interior of the phone and starting an attack that begins imperceptibly for the user and that can be irreversible. Enough with download a harmful app or click on a false link so that the hacker gets its mission.

There are several signs that are an indicative that your Android has been hacked, and it is important to pay close attention to cease activity or reduce damage to the maximum. If you think your mobile is being a victim of a cyber attackyou must review these elements that can confirm your hypothesis and with which to start acting.

The signs that you have been hacked

The first of them is the presence of Strange sounds during your calls. While it is true that there are interference and communication problems, continuously listen to beeps, interference and rare noises during all your telephone conversations, it is possible that someone is recording your calls to access personal data.

Hacker | Istock

Another of the signals that indicate the possible presence of a hacker on our phone It is data consumption. If you discover an unexpected, inexplicable and unusual increase in the use of your mobile data, it is very possible that there is the presence of a spy application, which works in the background without being detected with the naked eye and from which criminals extract private information.

The last signal is the most obvious, if your Android does not react rapidly, applications open and close alone, The screen is activated for no reason or the battery is consumed acceleratedly, there is a cybercrime using your mobile through a virus that has been installed inside. In these situations, it is best to go to an expert who can provide help.