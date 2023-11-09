This Wednesday, La Dimayor held the draw for the semi-final home runs of the League. Águilas Doradas and Independiente Medellín were the top seeds and will have a sporting advantage in the event of a tie on points with any of their rivals.

The Rionegro team had already secured first place for two dates and DIM remained top seed in group B thanks to its victory against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta, also this Wednesday.

The first date of the semifinals will be played between Sunday and Monday. The second, the weekend of November 19. The third, on the 26th. The second round will be on November 29 and December 3 and 7. And the definition of the title, the 10th and 13th of the last month of the year.

There is a problem in the scheduling of the semifinals: on dates 3 and 4 of home runs, the Atanasio Girardot stadium will not be available due to the concert of Karol G. Independiente Medellín and Atlético Nacional will have to find a venue for those matches.

In addition to the title, The place for the Copa Libertadores and four places for the Sudamericana are at stake through reclassification. Millonarios, as champion of the first semester, qualified for the most important club tournament on the continent.

Dimayor also made the draw for the Colombia Cup final this Wednesday, to determine which team starts at home.

This is how the semi-final home runs of the League were

Group A

Golden Eagles

Tolima

Junior

Cali

B Group

Medellin

America

National

Millionaires

This is how the first date of the semifinals will be played

Group A

Eagles vs. Tolima

Junior vs. Cali

B Group

Medellin vs. America

National vs. Millionaires

