This Wednesday, the Fifa Disciplinary Committee issued a statement confirming the sanction with the partial closure of the field in their next match to the national teams of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay, due to incidents in the qualifying matches for the World Cup 2026 played since last September.

The Fifa confirmed this Wednesday the decisions of its disciplinary body, which also include financial fines for these four teams, as well as for the national teams of Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru.

James Rodríguez, in the Paraguay – Colombia game.

The news has generated some concern among fans of the Colombia selection for a possible loss of points on the way to the qualifying round World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

However, the sanction of the Fifa is clear and does not speak of a possible deduction of points for the Colombia selection. The most important sanction has to do with a restriction of the public for the next match in Barranquilla.

The national team will not have full capacity on September 10 in the duel on date 7 of the tie against Argentina. 25% of the stadium will be closed to comply with the sanction imposed by the governing body.

In this way, the Colombia selection will not lose any points of the 12 already added and remains third in the standings. The same occurs in cases of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Bolivia, who received financial and capacity fines in their stadiums.

The Selection, who will play his next game with the stadium Metropolitan of Barranquilla partially closed, at least 25% of its seats, will also have to pay 30,000 Swiss francs (more than 137 million Colombian pesos).

Fifa sanctioned Colombia due to delay in the collision against Chili last September and “the discriminatory attitude of their fans”, according to the entity, in the stadium David Arellano Monument.

Also for the duel against Uruguay in Barranquilla, where some fans threw objects onto the playing field.

Colombia and Fifa national team.

Playoff table

1. Argentina: 15 points

2. Uruguay: 13 points

3. Colombia: 12 points

4. Venezuela: 9 points

5. Ecuador: 8 points

6. Brazil: 7 points

7. Paraguay: 5 points

8. Chile: 5 points

9. Bolivia: 3 points

10. Peru: 2 points

Sanctions against Brazil, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina

In the decision of Fifa, it was determined that Argentina It will have to close at least 50% of its stadium seats in its next match and pay a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs, which it will invest in an anti-discrimination plan, and another 20,000. A penalty of more than 50,000 francs for six months will also be conditional on compliance with the aforementioned plan.

The Fifa imposed these sanctions for the delay in the match against Ecuador in September and the discriminatory behavior of their fans, in addition to the invasion of the field against Uruguay and the lack of order within the stadium and/or surroundings against Brazil in November.

Chili He will also have to close his field at 50% in his next match due to the discriminatory behavior of his fans and the delay against Colombia in September and against Peru in October; in addition to paying a fine of 80,000 Swiss francs to invest in an anti-discrimination plan.

Bolivia vs. Argentina. Celebration of Enzo Fernández's goal. Photo: Rodrigo Buendía. AFP

Failure to comply with this plan within six months will result in another fine (50,000 Swiss francs) for Chili, who will have to pay 5,000 more francs for misconduct on the part of his team (5 individual sanctions) in the match against Uruguay in September.

Uruguay will be the other team that must close the field in its next match (at least 25%) and pay a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs, directed to an anti-discrimination plan, for delay in front of Colombia and Brazil, and discriminatory behavior of his followers against Argentina. Failure to comply with the plan within six months would lead to another penalty of 50,000 more francs.

The other sanctions of the Fifa affect Brazil, with fines of 5,000 Swiss francs for delay and invasion of the field in the match against Bolivia in September; 15,000 for team misconduct (5 individual sanctions) against Uruguay in October and 50,000 for not guaranteeing order in the stadium and surroundings against Argentina in November.

Fight at the Maracana stadium in Brazil.

Bolivia was also fined 5,000 Swiss francs for team misconduct (5 individual sanctions) in the match against Paraguay in October; Ecuador with 5,000 for invasion of the countryside against Uruguay in September; Paraguay with 4,000 for throwing objects against Colombia in November and Peru with 7,500 for field invasion against Argentina in October and 10.00 for delay against Bolivia in November.

In the players section, the Disciplinary Commission He sanctioned the Chilean with two games Victor Mendez and to the Paraguayan Robert Rojas, both sent off in the match between their national teams in November; to Bolivian Roberto Carlos Fernandez, sent off against Argentina in September, and the Brazilian Joelinton Cassiowho also saw the red against the albiceleste last November.

SPORTS

