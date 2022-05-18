Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Residents of the sectors of the south west of the capital of Sinaloareport that since the night of this Tuesday that the helicopter flyby, same that is lost at times heading towards the south exit. The neighborhoods where the airplane has been heard at low altitude are Ejidal Barrancos Libertad, and Salvador Alvarado. Amazed and afraid that some risky situation is going to happen and that it endangers the integrity of the families, they have denounced via social networks that the helicopter is traveling at low altitude and without lights.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that at noon this Tuesday, a joint operation was carried out by the PEP and the Sedena in the El Salado syndicate and in the towns of Pueblos Unidos and La Laguna Colorada, being in this last where they arrested four people with a strong arsenal, so it is presumed that the operations moved to the capital in search of more suspected criminals.

