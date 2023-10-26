Five people were found dead, according to United States media, shortly before 1:00 am this Thursday, October 26. in a home outside the town of Clinton, approximately 50 miles east of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Authorities are investigating whether this is a new shooting.

The victims, who have not been identified, were found by a Sampson County resident, who made a call to 911 early Thursday morning, local media reported.

This new alleged massacre comes 24 hours after a gunman in Lewiston, Maine, He opened fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant in the mass shooting that leaves a partial death toll at 22, the deadliest in the United States so far this year.

This is the main suspect in the shooting. Photo: Taken from Lewinston Police

Authorities initially reported the death toll was 18. The shooter was identified as Robert Card, 40, who is allegedly National Guard firearms instructor in nearby Saco, Maine. The man is still at large.



