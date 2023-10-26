You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
New shooting in the United States.
The incident occurred this Thursday in the state of North Carolina.
Five people were found dead, according to United States media, shortly before 1:00 am this Thursday, October 26. in a home outside the town of Clinton, approximately 50 miles east of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Authorities are investigating whether this is a new shooting.
(You can read: Why are lethal assault rifles so easy to acquire in the United States?)
The victims, who have not been identified, were found by a Sampson County resident, who made a call to 911 early Thursday morning, local media reported.
This new alleged massacre comes 24 hours after a gunman in Lewiston, Maine, He opened fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant in the mass shooting that leaves a partial death toll at 22, the deadliest in the United States so far this year.
Authorities initially reported the death toll was 18. The shooter was identified as Robert Card, 40, who is allegedly National Guard firearms instructor in nearby Saco, Maine. The man is still at large.
This is a developing story. Wait for expansion.
