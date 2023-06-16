An alliance between the Ministry of Immigration of Madrid and The Public Employment Agency SENA has launched a new call for health professionals who want to live and work in Europe.



The proposal is addressed to RNs or BSNs with at least one year of experience in the healthcare sector and who are interested in working in the Canary Islands in Spain.

Within the specifications delivered by the SENA it is read that the interested parties must comply with 100% of the requested profile and that they must have a valid passport.

Also, it is specified that The type of contract will be “employee under the general regime” and will have an indefinite duration.

The offer offers great benefits such as a gross salary of 26,000 to 28,000 euros per year, which will be distributed in monthly payments. That is, each salary will be around 9 million 800 thousand Colombian pesos.

The employment shifts will be rotating and will have hours in the morning, afternoon and night.

Workers will also have access to all social security benefits such as public health, retirement pension and unemployment benefit. They will also have 30 days of vacation.

Also, it is mentioned that there is an option in which the company that makes the contract assumes the expenses of tickets and accommodation during the first month in Spain.

These are the requirements you must meet To apply to the call:

– Have a passport pending or current.

– Have the resume registered on the platform of the SENA Public Employment Agency and apply for the vacancy.

– Have a degree approved by the Ministry of Education of Spain and attach it as a support to your resume in the education item.

– Have one year of work experience in the health sector.



Learn more about the vacancy for nursing professionals doing click here.

