The This Tuesday, the Colombian national team closes its participation in the double date of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. After their historic victory against Brazil, on matchday 5, they prepare to face Paraguay in Asunción.

The national team is in Guaraní lands preparing for the difficult match against a team that has just gotten a valuable draw in Chile: it was 0-0 at the National Stadium in Santiago.

There are several doubts that coach Néstor Lorenzo has about forming the starting eleven that will take to the field at the stadium. Defenders of the Chaco. As has been revealed in the last few hours, there are three changes that the team will have with respect to the one that played against Brazil, two of which would be mandatory and one by technical decision.

The first novelty is in the defense, given the forced absence of Dávinson Sánchez, who was called off from the concentration due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Carlos Cuesta could take his place in the defensive back.

Luis Díaz gave Colombia the victory with two goals in the second half.

The second change of the DT is for the left side, after Deiver Machado left the camp due to an injury last Sunday. Cristian Borja, who entered in the second half in Barranquilla, would be the man who would occupy that place in defense.

It is not all bad news for coach Néstor Lorenzo, who recovers Jhon Arias against Paraguay and has great options to be a starter. The forward, who was out last Thursday due to suspension, is cleared to play and traveled with the team that landed in Asunción.

See also Bolivia won the coleros duel against Peru in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Jorge Carrascal would be the man sacrificed in the starting eleven for the entry of the Fluminense striker, who would occupy the right sector of the Colombian National Team’s attack.

Thus, Néstor Lorenzo would play with a 4-3-3, with Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, John Janer Lucumi, Cristian Borja; Kevin Castaño, Mateus UribeJhon Arias; Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Santos Borré.

