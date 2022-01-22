Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Of the week From Monday, January 24 to Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the AstraZeneca booster dose will be applied at the Plaza Sendero vaccination center to adults aged 40 to 59 years, the biological will also be applied to adults who come for their second dose and the first dose to adults who decide to start their vaccination schedule.

At vaccination center of Multiple Uses CUM Los Mochis from Thursday, January 27 to Saturday, January 29, 2022, the second dose will be served to adolescents who turn 15 during 2022 and laggards from when they turn 15 in 2022 and until the age of 17 years that are waiting to receive the first or second dose.

The biologic to be applied is Pfizer.

Read more: 50% drop in demand for covid tests in Ahome Jurisdiction: rapid tests are preferred