The National Coordination of Scholarships for Benito Juárez Well-being (CNBBBJ) announced the list of schools that they will be visiting in Mexico City (CDMX) this week from February 21 to 28 to make payments for the Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for Higher Secondary Education.

This scholarship will be received by both new and continuing beneficiaries as part of the School by School strategy, after the macro-headquarters in Chivatito, Miguel Hidalgo remains closed until further notice.

The beneficiaries of the Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for Higher Secondary Education Well-being who collect their payment from the list of schools announced by the CNBBBJ from February 21 to 28 are the newly admitted scholarship holders who need to complete their incorporation.

For this reason, they will be able to collect their scholarship for the first time, as well as continuity students who have pending payment orders receivable from Azteca Bank and Financial for Well-being (formerly Telecomm).

This is the list of schools that will be served by the CNBBBJ from February 21 to 28 so that the beneficiaries of the Benito Juárez Universal Scholarship for Higher Secondary Education Well-being can collect their payments, either new income or continuity:

CONALEP Campus 003, Iztapalapa I: February 21

CONALEP Campus 011. Aztahuacan: February 22 and 23

CONALEP campus 196. Iztapalapa II: February 24

CONAPEL 015 campus. Venustiano Carranza I: February 24

CONALEP Campus 230. Tláhuac: February 21 and 22

CONALEP Campus 012. Xochimilco: February 23 and 24

Center for Industrial and Services Technological Studies number 4: February 23 and 24

Center for Industrial and Services Technological Studies, CETIS 054: February 23

Center for Industrial and Services Technological Studies, number 11: February 21

Center for Industrial and Services Technological Studies, number 8: February 24, 27 and 28

Center for Industrial and Services Technological Studies, number 33: February 22 and 23

Center for Industrial and Services Technological Studies, number 51: February 23

Center for Industrial and Services Technological Studies, number 10: February 21 and 22

Center for Industrial and Services Technological Studies, number 52: February 23 and 24