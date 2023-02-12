On the afternoon of this Sunday, US authorities reported that they knocked down a new object that was flying over the lake ferretin the northern United States.

It is the third time that one of these devices has been demolished, of which there is no further information. Friday was in the United States and Saturday, in Canada.

United States Army brought down this Sunday a new unidentified flying objectthis time while flying over Lake Huron, in the north of the country, according to Congressman Jack Bergman and government sources confirmed to CNN and ABC.

It is the third “object” neutralized in the last three days in North America, after the one shot down on Friday over Alaska and on Saturday in Canada.

Bergman, via Twitter, said he had been in contact with the Department of Defense about this operation in the Great Lakes area, which became known after a temporary closure of airspace over Lake Michigan.News in development…

Canada shot down an unknown object that violated the country’s airspace and was flying at high altitude on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday afternoon.

The artifact was detected by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), an organization formed by Canada and the United States.

This Saturday, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced that It is a small “cylindrical” object that flew over the northwest of the country at an altitude of about 12,000 meters.



Anand pointed out that the object appeared to be similar, although smaller, to the Chinese balloon that the United States shot down on February 4 off the coast of North Carolina (USA) after flying over much of the country.

However, the Minister of Defense assured that did not want to speculate on the origin of the object when journalists asked him if it was an artifact of Chinese origin.

This event occurs after the United States shot down an unknown flying object that was flying over Alaska and shot down a balloon of Chinese origin that was allegedly used by Beijing for espionage tasks.

