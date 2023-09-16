Attention: The United States certified Colombia’s performance in the fight against drugs

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
However, President Biden called for more to be done to control illicit crops.
As EL TIEMPO anticipated in recent days, The United States certified this Friday Colombia’s performance in the fight against drugsbut not before asking him to do more to control illicit crops.
“With our key partners in South America, the United States will continue to support ongoing efforts to reduce coca cultivation and cocaine production, expand access to justice, and promote alternative livelihoods. Colombia has historically been a strong partner in the fight against drug trafficking. However, illicit coca cultivation and cocaine production remain at historically high levels, and I urge the Government of Colombia to prioritize efforts to expand its presence in coca-producing regions and make sustainable progress against criminal organizations,” President Joe Biden said when announcing his determination.
(Developing).
SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI
EL TIEMPO correspondent
Washington
On Twitter @sergom68
