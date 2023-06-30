Three weeks ago, the president of the Venezuelan Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, and Juan González, adviser to Biden, met without any type of mediator or third party in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

This was reported by the media The country through an article in which he stated that, according to official sources, the meeting took place in the region that it has become one of the scenarios for mediation between the White House and the Venezuelan government.

Said meeting takes place in a framework in which the social situation in Venezuela is still stuck. Moreover, certain situations have generated tensions between the two countries, such as the demand for the release of Alex Saab, the Colombian businessman allied with Maduro who is being tried in the United States for money laundering and corruption.

The 51-year-old man has been detained in Miami since October 2021 when he was extradited from Cape Verde.

This is important, since it seemsone of the central axes of their conversation revolved around the release of prisoners.

Likewise, there is also a moment in which, ad portals to the 2024 Venezuelan elections, there is still no candidate from the opposition. This was one of the topics that could have been discussed during the meeting, since, according to the previously cited outlet, the two representatives spoke of the need to normalize political life in Venezuela.

This partly worries several countries, especially due to the president’s statements made at the end of last year during a press conference. In these statements, he stated: “If we want free elections, we also want sanction-free elections. Therein lies the dilemma: we need all sanctions to be lifted so that we can carry out free and transparent elections, at the time that the National Electoral Council and the Constitution determine.”

If we want free elections, we also want sanction-free elections.

Although he did not specify more in this regard, it should be remembered that the United States has imposed various sanctions on the Latin American country in order to generate pressure so that it can enter “to negotiate.”

Even so, At the time, the Venezuelan president assured that some 600 sanctions would be hindering the national economy because “they specifically impact the oil and productive sector.”

Finally, The country He also declared that neither Rodríguez nor González spoke about it when they were consulted by the outlet.

Conclusions of the summit cited by Colombia on the situation in Venezuela

These were the conclusions of the summit on Venezuela that took place in Bogotá, Colombia, expressed by Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva. Among them is the establishment of an electoral schedule for holding free and transparent elections, and that the different sanctions that weigh on the Venezuelan regime be gradually lifted.

