Mocorito, Sinaloa.- It will be on Friday, April 22. when will the inauguration of the second edition of the field of sunflowers in Mocorito, Sinaloa.

The municipal authorities sent a notice of the change of date to the social networks, which initially it was scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, April 21but for unknown reasons it will be next Friday.

The Director of Tourism of Mocorito, José José Norzagaray Parra pointed out that a good economic benefit is expectedsince this is one of the most characteristic and illuminating attractions of the magical town.

“We hope to exceed the amount raised the previous time, which was just under a million pesos,” he said.

He also pointed out that on this occasion two sectors were planted at different times, this with The objective is that this attraction is more lasting and thus a greater number of people can attend to witness this beautiful landscape.

“Two areas were planted, one that has already flourished and another that is about to flourish, which will be the attraction when the previous ones wither,” explained the head of Tourism.

It should be noted that the second season of sunflowers was a private initiative of the company Anjor Organic Farm, proudly from Mocoritense, which with the vision of promoting tourism and economic reactivation in its municipality, granted support for the planting and care of this field. .

“It’s a solidary support, we want Mocorito to grow”, commented the representative of said company, Jorge Sosa.