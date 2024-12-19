Reluctant to date to search the market for new pieces with which to enrich his squad, the Real Betis Basketball has finally moved to temporarily replace, for one month, the loss of Sasha Cvetkovicwho injured his left ankle in a bad support during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Real Valladolid. A fortuitous injury, like almost all the ones the team has suffered this season, which leaves the point guard position diminished.

Thus, the green and white club has activated to replace the Serbian and has announced the signing of a player from precisely the Pucelano team, Hansel Atencia, 1.78 meter Spanish-Colombian point guard born in Barrancabermeja 27 years ago he arrived with the endorsement of his proven experience in the First FEB having previously played for Alimerka Oviedo, Movistar Estudiantes and Cáceres World Heritage Site before this brief stage on the banks of the Pisuerga that ended this week , after the white and purple defeat in San Pablo, once Mike Torres had recovered from his injury, whom he replaced in Valladolid.

Atencia, who has traveled with the team to Orense, has accepted the challenge of joining Betis Baloncesto “for the coming weeks.” In the next month, the team Gonzalo Garcia They will play a total of seven games, five in the league competition and two in the Spanish Cup. This Friday he will visit Ourense; on Monday, first leg of the cup tie in Pumarín with Alimerka Oviedo; on Sunday, December 29, Betis-Morón in San Pablo; on Saturday, January 4, visit to the Caja Rural Zamora; on Tuesday the 7th, cup return with the people of Oviedo; on Sunday the 12th, Betis-Hestia Menorca; and on Saturday, January 18, it’s time to travel to Madrid to compete against Flexicar Fuenlabrada, current leader of the category.

There are practically no Christmas holidays for Betis Baloncesto, whose luck has turned its back so far in terms of injuries. With mishaps of greater or lesser severity, he has had from sick to DeBisschop, Jelinek, Rubén López de la Torre, Pablo Marín, Álex Suárez and, now, Cvetkovicwho had revealed himself as one of the most important elements of the team, clairvoyant as he was in the direction of the game, much better than Renfroe in certain games.









How Atencia plays

With the Balkan injured, Betis has opted for the services of Atencia, who in the official statement of his signing for Real Valladolid Baloncesto they analyzed as follows: «A scoring point guard and game generator. Electric, dynamic and fast, he is capable of playing the game very well. pick and rolllook for the rim aggressively in one-on-one, on arrival and also threaten the basket with his good three-point shot. His speed allows him to center assists and be able to assist and generate his teammates, and it also makes him defensively a a player with the ability to steal balls and run on the counterattack to score points in transition.

The new Betis point guard began playing professionally in Colombia and then completed his training in the United States, going through up to two universities. Once he graduated, he tried his hand at Icelandic basketball until Alimerka Oviedo, after shining with the Titans of Barranquillaa club where he has been in various stages, noticed him. With the Carbayones, he posted averages of 12.3 points (39% on triples), 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the 2021-22 campaign.

In 2022-23, he joins the Studentsalso in the LEB Oro, with averages of 8.5 points (37% in triples), 1.4 catches and 2.3 assists. Last season he played in the Caceres (10.3/1.7/3.4) and in ValladolidIn twelve games played, he has contributed 7.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists on average. Atencia now faces a higher challenge at Betis Baloncesto, where he will alternate in direction with Renfroe and youth player Pablo Marín.