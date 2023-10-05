There are many of us citizens who have received phone calls on our cell phones trying to extort us with some lie.; For example random calls and they tell you that they have kidnapped a family member, If the person gets scared they immediately start trying to extort them by asking them to deposit money in some bank account that extortioners they provide. That’s why, The recommendation of our authorities is to immediately hang up and locate our family member. to confirm that he is okay, before reacting to the criminals’ demands.

Many of these calls are made from prisons in other cities in the country and that is why It is important to hang up, calm down and look for our family member to make sure everything is fine. However, The intelligence (previous investigation) carried out by these telephone criminals has reached levels comparable to the prior information that gangs of kidnappers gather before carrying out their kidnappings..

Over the years they had already tried to extort me over the phone, however, it was the typical call with the “chilango accent” of a child who yells at you on the cell phone “dad, help me, they kidnapped me”; but just from the boy’s voice you realized that it was just a lie to try to extort money from you. However, as I said, The prior information they now collect has given them greater chances of success in harming innocent victims. and so We must be attentive to these alarms and check everything before making the mistake of depositing money with them..

Yesterday, Tuesday, I received a WhatsApp from a number that said “State Government” with the photo of the Secretary of Finance Enrique Díaz de la Vega with the Mexican flag behind him. And he writes to me “how are you Roberto Ramsés Cruz Castro?; How is your budget at Tres Ríos?” The first thing I observed was that he mentioned my full name and told me about you, something totally unusual in what I have treated Secretary Enrique Diaz. Then I realized that the phone number of that WhatsApp was Mexico City 55 6742 8397. I was worried because a day before I received a call from my friend Engineer Rangel’s cell phone, who works in Mr. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and when answering, the voice of a recording of a negative campaign against the Secretary of Government Enrique Inzunza was heard. So I wrote to the Secretary of Finance to make sure the other call was a scam.

In what Secretary Enrique Diaz answered me, the extortionist who posed as the Secretary of Finance gave me instructions to send him my INE, RFC with fiscal homoclave, a letter in which I requested “an increase in the budget for Urban Development Tres Ríos for an amount of $9 million 789 thousand 076 pesos for the fiscal year 2024 that closed on Tuesday” and to deposit 498 thousand pesos to a supposed bank account of the State Treasury to carry out that procedure, since it was a program where the state “It provided those resources and the federal government provided the other 8.5 million pesos.” And that was where I was already certain that it was a extortion and yes, a few minutes later the real Secretary of Finance chatted to me from the number that I had registered for him with the Culiacán address, confirming that it was indeed an extortion, a scam.

If you receive an urgent call asking you to deposit money urgently, immediately remain calm, think and corroborate all the information before making any decision.. Be fair, prudent and confirm everything before depositing, will prevent you from being a victim of these abusive extortionists. And once you are sure that it was all a lie, before hanging up, give them the pleasure of leaving them a well-mentioned greeting, in the style Sinaloayou will feel at full strength, free and happy.

