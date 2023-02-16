Thursday, February 16, 2023
Attention: strong tremor is registered in San José, Guatemala

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World
Attention: strong tremor is registered in San José, Guatemala


tremor in Guatemala

The tremor registered with shallow depth,

The tremor was registered with a superficial depth,

The earthquake was of magnitude 5.1 and its superficial depth

A new tremor has just been registered, this time in San José, Guatemala. Its magnitude is 5.1, with shallow depth, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The telluric movement was recorded around 7:02 am and its epicenter was recorded in the maritime zone.

News in development…

