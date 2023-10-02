Residents of Oxford were left baffled after a strong explosion shook this important city in the United Kingdom around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, October 2.

In images and videos shared on social networks, it is seen when a gigantic cloud of smoke comes out of one of the points of the city and forms a column of fire that expands across the sky.

The emergency services of that country rushed to the scene to control the situation, the reasons for which are still unknown.

Some residents of the area claim that it could have been treated for a lightning strike that hit a power station and left a large part of the population without this service.

🚨🇬🇧 Oxford, UK Just now – Huge fireball captured on camera – no confirmed reports of whats caused it. We’re going the same way as America – brace yourselves. pic.twitter.com/RqaSemc8cp — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 2, 2023

So far it is unknown if there are any injuries or material damage due to the strong explosion.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL