Attention: staff in the US Senate are asked to take refuge from possible shots

The Capitol Police launched an alert this Wednesday to those who are inside the United States Senate buildings to take refuge from reports of a possible shooting.

Authorities are conducting a search at the facility, located in Washington DC, following an unconfirmed report of an active shooter.

“Please stay away from the area as we continue to investigate,” Capitol Police tweeted around 1:45 p.m. (Colombia hour). And she explained that the search is done after a worrying call to the emergency number.

Since then, they have asked people to take shelter in case they are inside the building. “It’s worth noting that we don’t have any confirmed reports of gunshots.”

Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here. pic.twitter.com/vqCY0I7u8m — The US Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 2, 2023

The most recent trill was at 2:13 pm, a little over half an hour after the first message. They report that they continue to investigate and ask to continue taking refuge.

According to reformed US media, the Capitol has been sealed and they continue to evacuate the area.

🚨 Police with rifles ran into the Russell Senate Office Building demanding people run down the stairs with their hands up after reports of an active shooter A LARGE police presence is outside the building, and it remains evacuated pic.twitter.com/RHrcgaG9fg —Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 2, 2023

News in development…