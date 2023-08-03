Thursday, August 3, 2023
Attention: staff in the US Senate are asked to take refuge from possible shots

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in World
0
Political forces on Capitol Hill clash over the debt ceiling.

The Capitol Police launched an alert this Wednesday. This is what is known.

The Capitol Police launched an alert this Wednesday to those who are inside the United States Senate buildings to take refuge from reports of a possible shooting.

Authorities are conducting a search at the facility, located in Washington DC, following an unconfirmed report of an active shooter.

“Please stay away from the area as we continue to investigate,” Capitol Police tweeted around 1:45 p.m. (Colombia hour). And she explained that the search is done after a worrying call to the emergency number.

Since then, they have asked people to take shelter in case they are inside the building. “It’s worth noting that we don’t have any confirmed reports of gunshots.”

The most recent trill was at 2:13 pm, a little over half an hour after the first message. They report that they continue to investigate and ask to continue taking refuge.

According to reformed US media, the Capitol has been sealed and they continue to evacuate the area.

News in development…

