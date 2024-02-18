We invite two spotters for a photo shoot with the new 911 Dakar. Read here how to register!

The Porsche 911 Dakar is the Autoblog Car of the Year 2023 and it is a very photogenic car. Enough reason to organize a special photo shoot with this car. For this we are going to invite two spotters, who can do their thing with the 911 Dakar. They can also take home a nice Porsche goody bag.

Are you a spotter now and do you think this would be fun? Registering is very simple: upload a spot on Autoblog Spots and select in the upload form that you want to participate in this promotion. We will then select two winners from the registrations.

Please note: the photo shoot takes place on Saturday morning March 2 in the Rotterdam region. So only register if you can be present. You will be picked up at a central meeting point and then we will drive to the photo location. Afterwards we will also share the results of the photo shoot on our website and social media, so your photos will get the attention they deserve.

Would you like to be present? Upload it, and don't forget to check the box!

Photos: @nielskeekstra and @jeroenvink, via Autoblog Spots

This article Attention Spotters: have a chance to win a photo shoot with a 911 Dakar first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Attention #spotters #chance #win #photo #shoot #Dakar