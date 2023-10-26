Apparently if you multiply the number on the speed sign by two, take half of it and keep that number on your odometer, you will never get a speeding ticket. For those who don’t believe in this kind of illustrious lifehacks TopGear Netherlands has drawn up a nice overview of the most important traffic fines of 2024, as they were recently announced in a decision memorandum from the Ministry of Justice and Security.
The traffic fines for 2024 are 10 percent higher than those of this year, but they have also been generously rounded up. A fine of 240 euros will therefore not be 264 euros, but 270 euros. Only fines that were previously 110 euros have been rounded down – from 121 euros to 120 euros. So a great year to bring back the Euro bangers, as far as we’re concerned. Scroll a little further down to see the overview of the most important traffic fines of 2024.
As in previous years, the 2024 speed fines apply to speed limits of up to 30 km/h. If you are caught at a higher speed, the prosecutor will consider your case. The most expensive fan mail from Leeuwarden that you can receive in 2024 for speed is 495 euros. As always, there are two types of fines: one for speeding under normal circumstances and one for roadworks. The overview for speeding fines can be found at the bottom of this page.
What will be the fine for running a red light in 2024?
Wasn’t it dark orange after all, but just completely red? Then you can receive a fine of 300 euros at home. This applies to traffic lights with both two and three colors. You can also receive a fine of 180 euros if you remain stationary when the traffic light is green. Cyclists receive a fine of 120 euros if they go through a red light; moped riders must pay 210 euros.
How much is the fine for keeping a phone in the car?
As a driver of a vehicle, you are not allowed to hold a mobile electronic device that can be used for communication or information processing while driving. In other words: you are not allowed to hold a phone while driving. The fine for this violation will be no less than 420 euros in 2024. For moped riders this is 290 euros and for bicycles you will receive a 160 euro fine.
The traffic fine in 2024 for unnecessary left-hand driving
Undoubtedly the biggest annoyance on the A2, after the 100 signs. Anyone who refuses to move a lane to the right on the highway can receive a fine of 270 euros. Also on multi-lane motorways, the traffic fine for unnecessary left-hand driving in 2024 will be a hefty 270 euros. Do you drive unnecessarily on the left somewhere else? Then the fine is even 300 euros. The fine for overtaking on the right is also 300 euros.
The administration costs of a fine in 2024
Of course, you still have to charge administration costs for each fine. These costs will not change next year. So in 2024 you can also charge an extra 9 euros for the administration on top of the fine. It doesn’t matter how high the fine is; For a print costing 60 euros you have to pay an extra 9 euros, but even with a fine of 900,000 euros, the CJIB wants some extra money for the calculations.
Traffic fines in 2024 of 120 euros
- Drive in the opposite direction at the roundabout
- Standing still on a footpath or cycle path with a car
- Turning without a turn signal
- Standing still at an intersection or in a tunnel
- Park within five meters of the intersection
- Park along the yellow solid line
- Double parking
- Driving in the dark without lights within built-up areas
- Unnecessary fog lighting before driving
- Do not stop at a stop sign
Traffic fines of 180 euros
- One overly worn tire
- Driving outside built-up areas in the dark without lights
- Driving with an illegible registration certificate
- Driving without MOT
- Driving a car on a sidewalk
- Standing still at an intersection
- Illegally giving light signals
- Unnecessarily using rear fog lights
- Drive into the wrong direction on a one-way road
- Driving on the bus lane
Traffic fines of 300 euros
- Do not cooperate with a breath test or saliva test
- Block intersection
- Driving over the expulsion plane
- Do not give priority to the right
- Do not give priority to tram
- Unnecessarily stopping on the hard shoulder
- Overtake the bus or tram on the side where people are getting off at that moment
- Cause unnecessary noise
Other traffic fines in 2024
- Parking in a disabled space without reason – 370 euros
- Too loud exhaust – 360 euros
- Insufficient visibility through the front and side windows – 490 euros
- Inadequately secured cargo – 490 euros
Fines for speeding within built-up areas in 2024
|Speeding
|Normal
|Road work
|4 km/h
|€35
|€58
|5 km/h
|€43
|€69
|6 km/h
|€53
|€80
|7 km/h
|€61
|€94
|8 km/h
|€69
|€108
|9 km/h
|€79
|€121
|10 km/h
|€90
|€134
|11 km/h
|€121
|€169
|12 km/h
|€132
|€183
|13 km/h
|€146
|€199
|14 km/h
|€157
|€216
|15 km/h
|€169
|€232
|16 km/h
|€182
|€249
|17 km/h
|€195
|€266
|18 km/h
|€210
|€284
|19 km/h
|€224
|€303
|20 km/h
|€240
|€323
|21 km/h
|€257
|€343
|22 km/h
|€273
|€364
|23 km/h
|€291
|€384
|24 km/h
|€306
|€406
|25 km/h
|€325
|€429
|26 km/h
|€343
|€454
|27 km/h
|€365
|€479
|28 km/h
|€383
|€495
|29 km/h
|€402
|€495
|30 km/h
|€421
Compiled by TopGear Netherlands | Source: JenV
Speeding fines outside built-up areas in 2024
|Speeding
|Normal
|Road work
|4 km/h
|€31
|€47
|5 km/h
|€39
|€57
|6 km/h
|€47
|€68
|7 km/h
|€56
|€79
|8 km/h
|€64
|€91
|9 km/h
|€75
|€101
|10 km/h
|€84
|€113
|11 km/h
|€115
|€143
|12 km/h
|€127
|€158
|13 km/h
|€139
|€173
|14 km/h
|€150
|€187
|15 km/h
|€162
|€201
|16 km/h
|€173
|€219
|17 km/h
|€186
|€235
|18 km/h
|€198
|€251
|19 km/h
|€214
|€268
|20 km/h
|€230
|€284
|21 km/h
|€243
|€303
|22 km/h
|€258
|€323
|23 km/h
|€273
|€342
|24 km/h
|€291
|€360
|25 km/h
|€308
|€381
|26 km/h
|€325
|€402
|27 km/h
|€342
|€421
|28 km/h
|€360
|€444
|29 km/h
|€381
|€466
|30 km/h
|€401
|€488
Compiled by TopGear Netherlands | Source: JenV
Fines for speeding on the highway in 2024
|Speeding
|Normal
|Road work
|4 km/h
|€26
|€34
|5 km/h
|€32
|€43
|6 km/h
|€39
|€53
|7 km/h
|€46
|€64
|8 km/h
|€53
|€73
|9 km/h
|€60
|€83
|10 km/h
|€79
|€109
|11 km/h
|€109
|€141
|12 km/h
|€119
|€154
|13 km/h
|€128
|€167
|14 km/h
|€139
|€180
|15 km/h
|€150
|€193
|16 km/h
|€161
|€208
|17 km/h
|€175
|€224
|18 km/h
|€188
|€240
|19 km/h
|€201
|€257
|20 km/h
|€216
|€273
|21 km/h
|€231
|€291
|22 km/h
|€243
|€308
|23 km/h
|€258
|€325
|24 km/h
|€273
|€343
|25 km/h
|€287
|€365
|26 km/h
|€303
|€384
|27 km/h
|€318
|€403
|28 km/h
|€331
|€425
|29 km/h
|€349
|€444
|30 km/h
|€368
|€466
|31 km/h
|€386
|32 km/h
|€403
|33 km/h
|€421
|34 km/h
|€442
|35 km/h
|€461
|36 km/h
|€480
|37 km/h
|€495
|38 km/h
|€495
|39 km/h
|€495
Compiled by TopGear Netherlands | Source: JenV
Speeding fines 30 zones 2024
|Speeding
|Normal
|4 km/h
|€58
|5 km/h
|€69
|6 km/h
|€80
|7 km/h
|€94
|8 km/h
|€108
|9 km/h
|€121
|10 km/h
|€134
|11 km/h
|€169
|12 km/h
|€183
|13 km/h
|€199
|14 km/h
|€216
|15 km/h
|€232
|16 km/h
|€249
|17 km/h
|€266
|18 km/h
|€284
|19 km/h
|€303
|20 km/h
|€323
|21 km/h
|€343
|22 km/h
|€364
|23 km/h
|€384
|24 km/h
|€406
|25 km/h
|€429
|26 km/h
|€454
|27 km/h
|€479
|28 km/h
|€495
|29 km/h
|€495
Compiled by TopGear Netherlands | Source: JenV
