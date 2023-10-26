Apparently if you multiply the number on the speed sign by two, take half of it and keep that number on your odometer, you will never get a speeding ticket. For those who don’t believe in this kind of illustrious lifehacks TopGear Netherlands has drawn up a nice overview of the most important traffic fines of 2024, as they were recently announced in a decision memorandum from the Ministry of Justice and Security.

The traffic fines for 2024 are 10 percent higher than those of this year, but they have also been generously rounded up. A fine of 240 euros will therefore not be 264 euros, but 270 euros. Only fines that were previously 110 euros have been rounded down – from 121 euros to 120 euros. So a great year to bring back the Euro bangers, as far as we’re concerned. Scroll a little further down to see the overview of the most important traffic fines of 2024.

As in previous years, the 2024 speed fines apply to speed limits of up to 30 km/h. If you are caught at a higher speed, the prosecutor will consider your case. The most expensive fan mail from Leeuwarden that you can receive in 2024 for speed is 495 euros. As always, there are two types of fines: one for speeding under normal circumstances and one for roadworks. The overview for speeding fines can be found at the bottom of this page.

What will be the fine for running a red light in 2024?

Wasn’t it dark orange after all, but just completely red? Then you can receive a fine of 300 euros at home. This applies to traffic lights with both two and three colors. You can also receive a fine of 180 euros if you remain stationary when the traffic light is green. Cyclists receive a fine of 120 euros if they go through a red light; moped riders must pay 210 euros.

How much is the fine for keeping a phone in the car?

As a driver of a vehicle, you are not allowed to hold a mobile electronic device that can be used for communication or information processing while driving. In other words: you are not allowed to hold a phone while driving. The fine for this violation will be no less than 420 euros in 2024. For moped riders this is 290 euros and for bicycles you will receive a 160 euro fine.

Undoubtedly the biggest annoyance on the A2, after the 100 signs. Anyone who refuses to move a lane to the right on the highway can receive a fine of 270 euros. Also on multi-lane motorways, the traffic fine for unnecessary left-hand driving in 2024 will be a hefty 270 euros. Do you drive unnecessarily on the left somewhere else? Then the fine is even 300 euros. The fine for overtaking on the right is also 300 euros.

The administration costs of a fine in 2024

Of course, you still have to charge administration costs for each fine. These costs will not change next year. So in 2024 you can also charge an extra 9 euros for the administration on top of the fine. It doesn’t matter how high the fine is; For a print costing 60 euros you have to pay an extra 9 euros, but even with a fine of 900,000 euros, the CJIB wants some extra money for the calculations.

Traffic fines in 2024 of 120 euros

Drive in the opposite direction at the roundabout

Standing still on a footpath or cycle path with a car

Turning without a turn signal

Standing still at an intersection or in a tunnel

Park within five meters of the intersection

Park along the yellow solid line

Double parking

Driving in the dark without lights within built-up areas

Unnecessary fog lighting before driving

Do not stop at a stop sign

Traffic fines of 180 euros

One overly worn tire

Driving outside built-up areas in the dark without lights

Driving with an illegible registration certificate

Driving without MOT

Driving a car on a sidewalk

Standing still at an intersection

Illegally giving light signals

Unnecessarily using rear fog lights

Drive into the wrong direction on a one-way road

Driving on the bus lane

Traffic fines of 300 euros

Do not cooperate with a breath test or saliva test

Block intersection

Driving over the expulsion plane

Do not give priority to the right

Do not give priority to tram

Unnecessarily stopping on the hard shoulder

Overtake the bus or tram on the side where people are getting off at that moment

Cause unnecessary noise

Other traffic fines in 2024

Parking in a disabled space without reason – 370 euros

Too loud exhaust – 360 euros

Insufficient visibility through the front and side windows – 490 euros

Inadequately secured cargo – 490 euros

Fines for speeding within built-up areas in 2024

Speeding Normal Road work 4 km/h €35 €58 5 km/h €43 €69 6 km/h €53 €80 7 km/h €61 €94 8 km/h €69 €108 9 km/h €79 €121 10 km/h €90 €134 11 km/h €121 €169 12 km/h €132 €183 13 km/h €146 €199 14 km/h €157 €216 15 km/h €169 €232 16 km/h €182 €249 17 km/h €195 €266 18 km/h €210 €284 19 km/h €224 €303 20 km/h €240 €323 21 km/h €257 €343 22 km/h €273 €364 23 km/h €291 €384 24 km/h €306 €406 25 km/h €325 €429 26 km/h €343 €454 27 km/h €365 €479 28 km/h €383 €495 29 km/h €402 €495 30 km/h €421

Compiled by TopGear Netherlands | Source: JenV

Speeding fines outside built-up areas in 2024

Speeding Normal Road work 4 km/h €31 €47 5 km/h €39 €57 6 km/h €47 €68 7 km/h €56 €79 8 km/h €64 €91 9 km/h €75 €101 10 km/h €84 €113 11 km/h €115 €143 12 km/h €127 €158 13 km/h €139 €173 14 km/h €150 €187 15 km/h €162 €201 16 km/h €173 €219 17 km/h €186 €235 18 km/h €198 €251 19 km/h €214 €268 20 km/h €230 €284 21 km/h €243 €303 22 km/h €258 €323 23 km/h €273 €342 24 km/h €291 €360 25 km/h €308 €381 26 km/h €325 €402 27 km/h €342 €421 28 km/h €360 €444 29 km/h €381 €466 30 km/h €401 €488

Compiled by TopGear Netherlands | Source: JenV

Fines for speeding on the highway in 2024

Speeding Normal Road work 4 km/h €26 €34 5 km/h €32 €43 6 km/h €39 €53 7 km/h €46 €64 8 km/h €53 €73 9 km/h €60 €83 10 km/h €79 €109 11 km/h €109 €141 12 km/h €119 €154 13 km/h €128 €167 14 km/h €139 €180 15 km/h €150 €193 16 km/h €161 €208 17 km/h €175 €224 18 km/h €188 €240 19 km/h €201 €257 20 km/h €216 €273 21 km/h €231 €291 22 km/h €243 €308 23 km/h €258 €325 24 km/h €273 €343 25 km/h €287 €365 26 km/h €303 €384 27 km/h €318 €403 28 km/h €331 €425 29 km/h €349 €444 30 km/h €368 €466 31 km/h €386 32 km/h €403 33 km/h €421 34 km/h €442 35 km/h €461 36 km/h €480 37 km/h €495 38 km/h €495 39 km/h €495

Compiled by TopGear Netherlands | Source: JenV

Speeding fines 30 zones 2024

Speeding Normal 4 km/h €58 5 km/h €69 6 km/h €80 7 km/h €94 8 km/h €108 9 km/h €121 10 km/h €134 11 km/h €169 12 km/h €183 13 km/h €199 14 km/h €216 15 km/h €232 16 km/h €249 17 km/h €266 18 km/h €284 19 km/h €303 20 km/h €323 21 km/h €343 22 km/h €364 23 km/h €384 24 km/h €406 25 km/h €429 26 km/h €454 27 km/h €479 28 km/h €495 29 km/h €495