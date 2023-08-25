Have you always dreamed of just pulling your favorite snack from the wall at home? Then your perfect home has recently been for sale in Riel, a village in the municipality of Goirle.

The current owners have had a real snack wall built in their Rielse villa at Zandeind. Just like with a real snack wall, you can use a coin to pull your favorite fatty snack from the wall and there is a choice of several snacks.

The future residents of the house will soon be able to choose from three rows of hot snacks: hamburger, chicken corn and meat bar. But the great thing about a snack wall in your own home is of course that the compartments can be completed according to your own wishes.

I’ve never seen anything like it. Bas Rentmeester

‘Everything has really been thought through very well and executed to perfection. The house is uniquely designed with high-quality materials and a well thought-out finish,’ is how the house is described on Funda. According to the real estate agent, the pronounced ‘tough villa’ is not a home to simply live in, it is a home to ‘really enjoy’. See also Audi S3 S400 makes RS3 superfluous

“The current owners have used a lot of steel in the house, including in the kitchen where American influences are visible. And the snack wall fits in well with that,” says real estate agent Bas Rentmeester enthusiastically about the special house. “I’ve been doing this job for 26 years, but I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He does it!

The snack wall is not only intended as an eye-catcher, but according to the real estate agent it also works. “You either like it or you don’t,” he jokes. The new residents must love it because the draw wall is part of the kitchen and built-in. And is therefore not taken by the sellers.

You have to dig deep into your pockets for the special villa with a snack wall. The house is standing for sale for 1,365,000 euros.

The current owners have used a lot of steel in the house, including in the kitchen where American influences are visible. © Rentmeester Brokerage



The house in Riel is for sale for 1,365,000 euros. © Rentmeester Brokerage


