Culiacán, Sinaloa.- In the month of may will start with Register of registration for the program “Pension for people with Disabilities” from zero to 64 years of age, reported the Secretary of Welfare and Development (Sebides) of Sinaloa, Ruth Díaz.

With this program, people who have visual, hearing, motor and intellectual disabilities will receive support of 2,800 pesos every two months.

In addition, the secretary of Sebides said that on the instructions of the governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, it is estimated that a goal of pensioning 80,000 people with disabilities will be reached, since Currently, 21,000 disabled people receive this support.

So far, he commented that they are still planning the strategy of how the registry will be carried out for these people and that later the date of the start of the “Pension for People with Disabilities” registry will be announced.