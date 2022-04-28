Good news for reality TV fans. Streaming platform HBO Max comes with a Dutch version of Fboy Island† The series follows three women who travel to a tropical island where they are joined by 16 men – 8 self-proclaimed ‘Nice Guys’ in search of love, and 8 self-proclaimed ‘FBoys’, who are there to compete for a substantial cash prize.
FBoy Island NETHERLANDS is the first Dutch Max Original production and will be presented by Lisa Loeb. The program was created by Elan Gale, who is known for The Bachelor franchise.
In the dating show, which was already a success in America, the women navigate the dating pool together in the hope of finding true love. As the series progresses with a good dose of humor, everything is revealed: who is a nice guywho is a FBoy And who do the women ultimately choose? FBoy Island is a program with a nod to the dating genre and a social experiment that asks life questions such as: can FBoys really change? And finish Nice Guys always last?
Comedian, writer, singer and presenter Lisa Loeb (winner De Slimste Mens 2021) is honored and proud to present the program. ,,I love dating shows and this one is really special; it’s a comedy show and there are all kinds of delicious twists in it. I am looking forward to the recordings!”
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Attention #reality #fans #HBO #Max #Dutch #version #FBoy #Island
Leave a Reply