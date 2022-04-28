FBoy Island NETHERLANDS is the first Dutch Max Original production and will be presented by Lisa Loeb. The program was created by Elan Gale, who is known for The Bachelor franchise.

In the dating show, which was already a success in America, the women navigate the dating pool together in the hope of finding true love. As the series progresses with a good dose of humor, everything is revealed: who is a nice guywho is a FBoy And who do the women ultimately choose? FBoy Island is a program with a nod to the dating genre and a social experiment that asks life questions such as: can FBoys really change? And finish Nice Guys always last?