The Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) of Mexico City, through the General Directorate of Air Quality, has announced a temporary suspension in the Vehicle Verification Citizen Service Area.

This measure, which will be in force from next Monday, July 17, to July 31, is due to the performance of actions and proceedings in the city’s Public Administration.

The Sedema has made this decision in accordance with the “Agreement by which the terms inherent to the Procedures before Dependencies, Decentralized Bodies and Entities of the Public Administration of Mexico City are suspended”, published in the Official Gazette of the City on January 30 of this year.

According to this agreement, the days 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 31 of July will be considered non-working days. Activities in the Vehicle Verification Citizen Service Area will resume on Tuesday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., on business days.

It is important to highlight that, despite the suspension of procedures in the Citizen Attention Area, the Vehicle Verification Centers will continue to operate normally and will provide their services during the usual hours, from 08:00 to 20:00.

Vehicle Verification

ANDThe main objective of the Vehicle Verification program is to evaluate internal combustion motor vehicles registered in Mexico Cityverifying the limits of polluting emissions and the operating condition of the environmental control components.

It also seeks to identify those vehicles with high pollutant emission rates and promote their reduction through corrective maintenance.

In addition, mechanisms, procedures, and paperwork are established to prevent, control, and reduce polluting emissions from motor vehicles.

It is essential that vehicle owners are aware of this temporary suspension in the Citizen Attention Area and take the necessary measures to comply with current regulations regarding vehicle verification.

Caring for the environment and reducing polluting emissions are priority aspects to guarantee better air quality in Mexico City, so it is important to be up to date with the procedures and requirements established by the corresponding authorities.

Second semester

The Mandatory Vehicle Verification Program for the second semester of 2023 entered into force on Saturday, July 1 and is valid until December 31 of this year.

The verification calendar of vehicles registered in Mexico City will continue to be applied according to the color of the traffic sticker or the last numerical digit of the unit’s license plates.