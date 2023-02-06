Monday, February 6, 2023
Attention: Powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Turkey

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in World
Earthquake

The number of people affected is unknown.



Images on social networks show serious damage to homes and avenues.

The seismic focus was located 17.9 kilometers deep and the epicenter located 23 km east of Nurdagi according to the United States Geological Survey.

Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (CSEM) reported that this earthquake had a magnitude of 7.5, with the epicenter located 30 kilometers from the city of Gaziantep (south), near the border with Syria.

A few minutes later, an aftershock of magnitude 6.7 was registered in the central part of the country.

Until now, the details of the injured or deceased people are unknown.

According to the international news agency ‘EFE’, different magnitudes of the earthquake that shook several cities in Turkey in the early hours of the morning (local time) have been recorded. Some readings put it at magnitude 7.8 and others at 7.4.

The Turkish Government has declared a state of maximum alert for the emergency caused by the strong earthquake that hit the country.

News in development…

