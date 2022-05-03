Caborca, Sonora.- To improve the electrical infrastructure, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will temporarily suspend the energy supply this Wednesday May 04th and Thursday May 05th in different places in Sonora.

The interruption will be five hours. In order to improve the electrical infrastructure, the CFE will temporarily suspend power service.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 04, 2022, the service will be suspended from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the suspension can last up to five hours.

The first cut will be in Desemboque and Puerto Lobos, in the municipality of CaborcaSonora.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the electricity will be suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In the same way, the cut can last up to five hours.

This will be in the Arroyo Seco region of the municipalities of Caborca and Altar, Sonora.

The works to be carried out consist of the installation of a 30 MVA permanent transformer in the Arroyo Seco Distribution substation, in order to improve the quality of the power supply.

The work to be carried out consists of replacing poles at various medium voltage line crossings, on the road section from El Desemboque to Puerto Lobos, in order to improve the infrastructure and CFE and the energy supply.

The Federal electricity commission thanks the users for their cooperation and understanding, reiterating that, to guarantee the safety of the maintenance crews, part of this work can only be carried out with the lines de-energized.