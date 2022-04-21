Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The City Council, through the Directorate of Social Welfare, will start next week the Weight by Weight Program in the five priority attention polygons that have been identified in the urban area of ​​Mazatlan, said Tonatiu Guerra Martínez, head of the area.

Through this scheme, the Municipal Government headed by the Mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, offers interested people products at half price to be able to acquire construction material, furniture and household appliances.

He specified that on this occasion low-income families interested in a product or article will not have to travel to the City Hall, but rather the staff under their charge will travel to the Community Centers located in Valles del ejido, Francisco I. Madero, Lomas del Ebano, Urías and El Venadillo.

“We started receiving requests, we are going to announce it in a micro-regional way by sectors so that people can go, we are going to be there for two or three days depending on the polygon. We want to cover the five polygons that we have,” she mentioned.

Guerra Martínez added that due to the good acceptance that the Peso a Peso program has had, they will look for a way to expand it, because in the rural area they received 1,500 requests and made 750 deliveries that were mostly for mini-split, refrigerators and washing machines. In the next few days, the calendar for receiving documents will be published.