As of this Wednesday, May 3, the Welfare Secretariat begins the payment of Pensions and Wellness Programs in Mexico.

Recipients of the Welfare Pension of Older Adults, the Pension for the Well-being of People with Disabilities and the Support Program for the Well-being of Girls and Boys, Children of Working Mothers who charge with the Banco del Bienestar card They will receive the deposit corresponding to the two-month period May-June.

Payments will be made in a staggered manner, based on the beneficiary’s first initial letter and the deposit schedule.

The general director of Banco del Bienestar, Víctor Lamoyi Bocanegra, stresses the importance of the beneficiaries of social programs being informed about the payment schedule to avoid unnecessary transfers to bank branches.

To find out when the deposit was made, Beneficiaries can check their balance through the bank’s electronic application from the comfort of their home.

In addition, once the support is received, the beneficiaries can dispose of it at any time. The money can be withdrawn at a branch, gradually withdrawn or used to make direct payments with the card in businesses that have bank terminals.

Banco del Bienestar has extensive coverage throughout the country, with 1,836 operating branches in 1,173 municipalities in Mexico. To locate the branch closest to their home, beneficiaries can consult the Banco del Bienestar Branch Directory online.

In the event that a beneficiary does not receive his deposit on the date established in the calendar, he must review his previous card from the commercial bank where he received his support. If, after reviewing both cards, the deposit is not received, it is recommended to call the Well-being Line (800 63 94 264) to find out the status of the support.

The Welfare Secretariat and the Welfare Bank work in coordination to ensure that beneficiaries receive their support in a timely and efficient manner.