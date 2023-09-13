Our friends from Collecting Cars are organizing another fun Coffee Run this weekend.

We know that many of our readers own a cool car, because yes, that’s what you are a car enthusiast for. If you enjoy showing off your own proud possession and meeting other petrolheads at the same time, we have good news: Collecting Cars is organizing another Coffee Run this week.

The idea of ​​the Coffee Run is simple: enjoy a cup of coffee and cool cars, from classics to supercars. You can come as a spectator, but the main idea is that you also bring a nice car with you.

After a successful event in May, at which a delegation from Autoblog was also present, it is now time for the next edition. Collecting Cars is organizing a Coffee Run for the second time this year this Saturday.

The Coffee Run will take place again at the same location, namely Hemkade 48 in Zaandam. This old factory hall has been transformed into an event location, with enough space around for a lot of cool cars.

The event will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. If you have a cool car and would like to participate, please register via the Collecting Cars website. Then hopefully we’ll see you on Saturday!

Photos: Leon Bousie/Rauwworks

Collecting Cars is an international auction platform that is also active in the Netherlands. Auction your car at no cost and without hassle via Collecting Cars!

