PSG is in the middle of a major renewal of its squad for the 2023-24 season, which has caused an overbooking problem in the team. Under the guidance of its new manager, Luis Enrique, the club has made numerous signings in this transfer market.
Among the signings made by PSG are Ugarte from Sporting de Portugal for 60 million euros, Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich for 45 million, Kang-in Lee from Mallorca for 22 million, Xavi Simons for 6 million, Skriniar from Inter in condition free, Asensio from Real Madrid in free condition and Ndour from Benfica in free condition. These acquisitions have mainly strengthened the team’s defense and midfielder.
However, the arrival of so many new players has created a situation of overabundance in the PSG squad. Skriniar and Lucas Hernández will compete for a spot at mid back alongside Marquinhos, while Asensio and Kang-in Lee will be looking to grab the right wing spot. Besides, the cession of Xavi Simons will depend on the decisions on the continuity of Mbappé and Neymar.
Does PSG plan to undertake more signings?
Despite the signings made, PSG is still looking to strengthen its squad. The possibility of signing a renowned goalkeeper to compete with Donnarumma has been mentioned, and names like Bono, Kepa and Lloris have been considered. The incorporation of Gabri Veiga and Bernardo Silva for the midfield is also being considered, and players such as João Félix, Vlahovic, Gonçalo Ramos and Kolo Muani have been linked for more offensive positions.
The Parisian club also faces the challenge of managing the departures of players who do not fit into the plans of the new project and complying with financial regulations. Players like Pembélé, Dagba, Diallo, Bitshiabu and Gharbi are expected to be transferred or loaned to other clubs. In addition, players like Keylor Navas, Kurzawa, Paredes and Wijnaldum are waiting to find a new destination.
PSG is in a transformation phase in which the continuity of players such as Bernat, Renato Sanches, Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Neymar and Mbappé are being evaluated. Although some of these decisions are complicated due to the high salaries and difficulties in finding new clubs, Luis Enrique is expected to be able to influence decision-making and find the best solution for the team.
