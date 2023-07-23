One of the most successful social programs of the Mexican government is the pension for the elderly through which people aged 65 and over receive, every two months, 4 thousand 800 pesos.

Thus, taking into account the importance for millions of elderly people of Welfare pension, the Welfare Bank has given some tips so that the beneficiaries avoid falling for scams.

It was on May 31 of this 2023 when the banking process of the Welfare pension for older adults, that is, as of June 1 of the current year, all people aged 65 and over would have to have their Banco del Bienestar card.

And it is that, the objective of the bankarization of social programs, starting with the Welfare pension for older adults, is that the beneficiaries do not have to pay a commission in other banks, being the financial institution of the Mexican State the only means where the elderly can withdraw the full deposit.

Thus, through the official social networks of the Banco del Bienestar, the State bank released a series of tips so that grandparents and grandparents are not victims of fraud.

It is in this way that to avoid fraud with the Well-being cardrecipients of the Welfare pension must do the following:

Take care of your Banco del Bienestar card

If you are not going to use the bank card of the pension, it is best to leave it at home

Put the Wellness Bank card in a safe place

When you go to withdraw, you should not accept help from strangers

In case of doubt, it is best to ask for the help of the authorized personnel of the Banco del Bienestar

“Try to leave your #BancoDelBienestar card at home if you are not going to use it, so you will avoid theft or loss. Do not forget to keep it in a safe place”, details a publication of the entity on the social network Twitter.

Thus, by following the previous advice given by the Banco del Bienestar, senior citizens can avoid being victims of fraud when withdrawing their 4,800 bimonthly pesos.

