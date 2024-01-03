Great expectations were generated after Judge Loretta Preska, of the federal court for the Southern District of New York, ordered in mid-December that starting on the 1st. January 2024 were made public the heretofore sealed documents of a civil case against financier Jeffrey Epsteinaccused of sex trafficking of minors.

(Also: Report concludes that 'serious flaws' in prison allowed Jeffrey Epstein's suicide)

This Wednesday the American Justice published a first batch of court documents, some 943 pages, which remained sealed for a long time and in which there are about 150 names of people linked in various ways to Epstein.

(You can read: Jeffrey Epstein: why JP Morgan agreed to pay US $290 million to the magnate's victims)

The documents that are now made public are part of a defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's main accusers, against the alleged pedophile's former mistress and right-hand woman, British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell. That case was closed with an out-of-court settlement in 2017.

The revealed documents have attracted media attention due to the expectation that they contain names of prominent figures related to the billionaire. After the revelation of the documents, the list of names will be known in the next few minutes.

However, it is expected that many of the names are already known, since they were identified during the 2021 trial against Maxwell – sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the financier to sexually abuse minors – or because they have given interviews or have been the subject of complaints.

Yes indeed, Being mentioned in the documents does not imply any type of guilt, since there are everything from emails to statements from victims or witnesses. The identity of those who were minors or have not made public statements will remain hidden.

(Keep reading: Jeffrey Epstein's ex's surprising revelation about Queen Elizabeth II)

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo: See also Video: Incredible rescue of a climber who was lost in a dangerous mountain Getty Images / BBC World

The deadline was set to give anyone who opposed the publication of their name time to object, and at least two people have objected and have until January 22 to explain their reasons.

(Read also: Ghislaine Maxwell does not regret the Epstein case and petitions victims)

Epstein, it should be remembered, took his own life in 2019 in a federal prison in New York, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly creating a network of sex trafficking of minors in his mansions in New York and Florida. The youngest women were 14 years old, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNÁNDEZ

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE