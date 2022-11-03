The Public Prosecution Service is coming up with twenty new movable speed cameras, so it’s time to watch out again.

Admit it: you sometimes drive too fast. Sometimes because your car makes a nice noise and that is just great fun. Sometimes because you are in a hurry. Sometimes because it can just corrode you to your derrière what rules are. In any case, don’t expect any mercy from speed cameras in any form. They register your license plate and ensure that you can expect a beautiful envelope with a dark red border on the mat within a considerable time. Whether you want to send it back with sometimes hundreds of euros. So watch out where the speed cameras are, although that can’t always solve everything.

Speed ​​Cameras

Of course you can’t measure the speed in every place, but the Public Prosecution Service will do their best. There will be even more movable speed cameras on the country’s roads. This is to eventually be able to ensure that speeders are tackled in 150 places.

Movable Speed ​​Cameras

First things first: movable speed cameras? That is not the same as mobile speed cameras. This is not about the well-known green Volkswagen vans in central reservations. It is actually about poles, but then movable. This is to be able to tackle different places without building new piles all the time. There is no need for cables to go into the ground, batteries do the work for the power supply of the piles.

Where?

The movable speed cameras, which the Public Prosecution Service also calls ‘flex cameras’, will therefore be placed at 150 locations. But so varying, it’s not about 150 poles. The poles will be put into action before the end of the year in places in Hoorn, Bergen op Zoom, Amsterdam, Venlo and Soest. Twenty pieces will be placed in these places and the fun will start in Hoorn next Tuesday. Another thirty units will be added next year and the aim is to eventually deploy them throughout the Netherlands.

Movable speed cameras, so it is no longer certain whether they are there. Pay close attention to your speedometer. (through Nu.nl)

