The Copa America 2024 warms up engines. From June 20 to July 14, the emotions of the oldest national team tournament in the world will be experienced, in which the Colombia selection He will seek to end his 23-year drought and win his second title.

The 48th edition of the America Cup will have the participation of 16 teams (ten from Conmebol and six from Concacaf). USA will be the host once again, after organizing the Centenario Cup in 2016.

In the last hours, the Conmebol revealed the date on which the Copa América ticket office will go on sale to the public. Next February 28, from 10 in the morning (time of each of the tournament venues) fans will be able to purchase their tickets.

It should be noted that the America Cup It will be played in 14 stadiums distributed in 10 states on the East Coast, Central Zone and West Coast of the United States.

The Conmebol He noted that fans can purchase tickets for the group stage, quarterfinals and semifinals matches. Tickets for the final in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (Florida) They will be available on a different date.

Colombia's path in the Copa América

Colombia He will begin his journey in the so-called 'group of death' of the Copa América on June 24 against the Paraguayan team in the city of Texas.

Four days later (June 28), in Arizona, he measures his forces against the winner of the Concacaf playoff, which has the Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda on the Honduras bench, and with the Ecuadorian coach Gustavo Alfaro on the Costa Rica team .

The group stage will close on July 2 in California against Brazil, a rival that just won 2-1 on November 16 with headed goals from Luis Díaz, in a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Complete Copa América schedule: dates, matches and cities

Group A

June 20: Argentina vs. Canada or Trinidad and Tobago (Atlanta).

June 21: Peru vs. Chile (Arlington).

June 25: Chile vs. Argentina (East Rutherford). Peru vs. Canada or Trinidad and Tobago (Kansas City).

June 29: Argentina vs. Peru (Miami). Canada or Trinidad and Tobago vs. Chile (Orlando).

B Group

June 22: Mexico vs. Jamaica (Houston). Ecuador vs. Venezuela (Santa Clara).

June 26: Ecuador vs. Jamaica (Las Vegas). Venezuela vs. Mexico (Inglewood).

June 30: Jamaica vs. Venezuela (Austin). Mexico vs. Ecuador (Glendale).

Group C

June 23 Uruguay vs. Panama (Miami). United States vs. Bolivia (Arlington).

June 27: Uruguay vs. Bolivia (East Rutherford). Panama vs. United States (Atlanta).

July 1: Bolivia vs. Panama (Orlando). United States vs. Uruguay (Kansas City).

Group D

June 24: Brazil vs. Costa Rica or Honduras (Inglewood). Colombia vs. Paraguay (Houston).

June 28: Colombia vs. Costa Rica or Honduras (Glendale). Paraguay vs. Brazil (Las Vegas).

July 2: Brazil vs. Colombia (Santa Clara). Costa Rica or Honduras vs. Paraguay (Austin).

SPORTS

