Millionaires He is beginning to think about his plan to face the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, in which he will have as his first rival the powerful Flamengo of Brazil, who would have the hard loss of the attacker known as Gabigol.

The ambassador team is having a bad time in the local League, in which it is close to elimination, but it is already eyeing its debut in the international tournament, next April 2 against Flamengo, in El Campín.

It is one of the strongest teams on the continent and always a candidate to win the Libertadores, with great figures and a lot of investment.

Gabigol celebrates Flamengo's title goal. Photo:Rodrigo Buendía. AFP Share

Well, Flamengo has just received the hard news of the sanction for Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol, who was banned for two years without being able to play for fraud in an anti-doping test.

This harsh sanction began to run from April 2023 to April 8, 2025. Which means that he will not be able to perform in the Copa Libertadores. However, as reported by Brazil's Globo Esporte, the forward will appeal the sanction.

Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol, Flamengo attacker. Photo:AFP Share

Gabigol is accused of violating Article 122 of the Brazilian Anti-Doping Code, which refers to “fraud or attempted fraud of any part of the testing process.”

What is known is that in December 2023, the Anti-Doping Prosecutor's Office filed a complaint against Gabigol, who in April of that same year would have tried to rig an anti-doping control.

Apparently the player did not follow the usual procedures, as he took the collection bottle without notifying the members of the control team, became angry when the officer accompanied him to the bathroom for the procedure and, in the end, even handed over the open bottle.

The visit was part of the “surprise doping” process carried out by the Brazilian Doping Control Authority (ABCD).

