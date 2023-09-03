The forecast of torrential rains keeps a good part of Spain on alert, especially in areas like Madrid, where it is recommended to stay at home, while in some places there have already been floods with people rescued from homes and vehicles.

The State Meteorological Agency issued a red alert, the maximum level, due to extreme risk, for this Sunday in the provinces of Madrid and Toledo, in the center of the country, Given the forecast of heavy rains that can accumulate more than 120 liters of water per square meter.

The alert is motivated by what is called an isolated depression at high levels (DANA), which according to the meteorological agency can cause “very serious or catastrophic damage to people and property.”

The mayor of the Spanish capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, asked citizens to “remain in their homes unless it is essential that they have to travel”, given the “exceptional and abnormal” situation, since the record of rainfall in the city, of just over three million inhabitants.

In the Alcanar area, a town in the Catalonia region (northeast) where 215.7 liters per meter accumulated in the last 24 hours, Civil Protection also asked that they confine themselves to their homes.

Four other regions in the north, south and east of the country are on orange alert, the previous level, due to significant meteorological risk, and in another six there is a yellow warning, due to risk for certain activities.

The alert coincides with a weekend of return from the summer holidays, so the authorities ask for great caution, as some roads have been flooded, even to avoid travel in Madrid.

#Viral This Sunday the Balearic Islands, in Spain, were hit by a storm and strong winds that caused different emergencies. After a week of intense heat wave throughout Spain, a storm of rain, wind, storms and hail has hit a large part of the country pic.twitter.com/KcAAJeE386 – Last Hour Col (@ultimahoracol_) August 28, 2023

Some people had to be rescued after being trapped in their vehicles in places like the region of the Valencian Community, or at home in the province of Cuenca when the water exceeds a meter and a half in height.

The rains that have fallen since Saturday also caused specific problems on some railway lines and at the airport in the city of Zaragoza.

