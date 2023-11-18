Although everything is happiness for his two goals with the Colombian National Team, Luis Díaz does not lose sight of the safety of his family and in the last hours he would have made a drastic decision for his parents and his wife to be with him in England.

The Colombian striker, who was the great figure in the historic victory against Brazil last Thursday, He was able to reunite with his father Luis Manuelafter he was kidnapped for more than 13 days by the ELN.

‘Mane’ had been kidnapped on Saturday, October 28 in the municipality of Barrancas (La Guajira) while he was traveling in a van to fulfill a commitment to which he was invited.

The images were shared by the Episcopal Conference. Photo: Episcopal Conference

After being released and after several days recovering from the difficult moment, Luis Manuel accompanied his son at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla and, from a tribune, he encouraged him every minute.

In fact, in the second goal of the Colombian National Team You can see him collapse from happiness at the goal scored by his son, which gave Colombia the first victory against Brazil in a qualifying round.

‘Mane’ Díaz celebrates Luis Díaz’s goals with tears. Photo: Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO

‘Mane’ Díaz, Cilenis Marulanda and Luis Díaz’s family travel to England

According to the information provided by Blu Radio, Luis Díaz’s parents, his wife and daughter would have left Colombia on Friday night.

As revealed by the aforementioned media, Liverpool made a private plane available for Luis Manuel Díaz (father), Cilenis Marulanda (mother), Geraldine Ponce (wife), Roma (daughter), Jesús Manuel and Roger Díaz (brothers) to land in England .

Furthermore, it was known that Luis Díaz will join the family in Liverpool after his participation with the Colombian National Team in the match against Paraguay on date 6 of the South American qualifying round.

Mane Díaz came to receive his son at the Colombia National Team concentration. Photo: Taken from social networks

“On this Friday night, Luis Díaz’s parents, wife and daughter traveled to England, where they will spend Christmas and New Year. It is expected that, after Colombia’s match against Paraguay, ‘Lucho’ will be reunited with his family in English territory,” they expressed.

Besides, Blu Radio confirmed that ‘Lucho”s family landed at Liverpool’s John Lennon airport this Saturday morning.

The idea of ​​the guajiro is to be with his family during the Christmas and New Year holidays: “Every year they have done the same and this year will be no exception. They are going to spend Christmas in England, with their family, to rest and regain energy. The idea is that they are calmer over there,” he explained. Josher Brito, cousin of Luis Díaz.

