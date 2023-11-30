The fourth day of quadrangular A left the eight teams that will represent Colombia in the Conmebol tournaments ready. Junior from Barranquilla will be, at least, in the Copa Sudamericana.

The team led by Arturo Reyes drew 1-1 as a visitor against Águilas Doradas and still has a distant mathematical option of qualifying for the final and being champion, although it is five points below Tolima in group A.

Águilas Doradas has not yet secured its place in the Copa Libertadores, although he would have to lose the two remaining games and for America to win the three ahead of him to give up that box. If that happens, those from Rionegro will go to the Sudamericana.

Meanwhile, Cali’s 0-2 defeat against Tolima eliminated them from any chance of reaching the final and going to the international tournament next year.

The teams that have already qualified for international tournaments

Millonarios, as champion of the 2023-I League, is already in the group stage of the 2024 Copa Libertadores. Atlético Nacional, winner of the Colombia Cup, will go to the preliminary phase for now. If you win star 18, you will also be in the groups.

Depending on who is the champion of the 2023-II League, those classified for the Copa Sudamericana will be known. The only one that already has a fixed place in that tournament is Alianza Petrolera, which will go to an international tournament for the first time in its history.

Regarding the passage to the final of the League, Deportes Tolima reached 12 points and a victory on the next date against Águilas Doradas will give them passage to the final.

In group B, the fourth day will be played this Thursday: América receives Nacional (6:15 pm) and Medellín hosts Millonarios, in Itagüí (8:30 pm). Both games will be seen on Win Sports +.

Home run positions

This is the reclassification

Reclassification after the fourth date of group A. Junior secured an international tournament. Now it remains to be seen who goes to Libertadores and who to Sudamericana together with Alianza Petrolera. pic.twitter.com/JIVhtZ4TeQ — José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) November 30, 2023

SPORTS