You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Junior, champion.
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
Junior, champion.
The Barranquilla team is preparing to face the 2024 season.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Junior from Barranquilla It continues to prepare to face the 2024 season, a year in which it has great expectations in the local league and, above all, in the Copa Libertadores.
The team has already announced the hiring of players of the quality of Marco Pérez and Víctor Cantillor, and the announcement of Yimmi Chará.
Furthermore, the fans of the coastal team do not lose hope that the club will manage to sign again Teofilo Gutierreza player who is free after leaving Deportivo Cali.
Meanwhile, the good news for the coastal fans does not stop, after the joy of getting the 10th star of Colombian soccer.
Businessman Christian Daes He announced lots of gifts for fans through his X account.
Daes announced that he will give away 100 caps, 100 Junior t-shirts and 100 tickets for the south/north stands.
To participate, the businessman only asks that fans write to him in
The winners will be known on January 3, and the prizes will be awarded on the 17th of the same month.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Attention #Junior #fans #businessman #Christian #Daes #give #season #tickets
Leave a Reply