Junior from Barranquilla It continues to prepare to face the 2024 season, a year in which it has great expectations in the local league and, above all, in the Copa Libertadores.

The team has already announced the hiring of players of the quality of Marco Pérez and Víctor Cantillor, and the announcement of Yimmi Chará.



Furthermore, the fans of the coastal team do not lose hope that the club will manage to sign again Teofilo Gutierreza player who is free after leaving Deportivo Cali.

Meanwhile, the good news for the coastal fans does not stop, after the joy of getting the 10th star of Colombian soccer.

Barranquilla businessman Christian Daes with his new look in honor of Junior.

Businessman Christian Daes He announced lots of gifts for fans through his X account.

Daes announced that he will give away 100 caps, 100 Junior t-shirts and 100 tickets for the south/north stands.

To participate, the businessman only asks that fans write to him in

The winners will be known on January 3, and the prizes will be awarded on the 17th of the same month.

SPORTS

More sports news