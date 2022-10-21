Customers who check every receipt after purchase often do so for good reason. Because supermarkets often charge the wrong price for offers. The supermarket chain Jumbo takes the cake, according to a sample of the Consumers’ Association.

Consumers often pay more at the checkout than is stated in the store. Jumbo and Albert Heijn let go despite previous promises no improvement yet.

The Consumers’ Association visited branches of Albert Heijn, Aldi, Jumbo, Lidl and Plus and checked the prices of 90 offers per chain, spread over 3 branches.



For the sample, the Consumers' Association only looked at items that the store presented in a special way. For example, with the price on a large sign next to it or in a striking place in the store, such as cup racks, promotion displays, freestanding bins or refrigerators. This also included offers from the weekly flyers. The products on regular shelves, in many stores with electronic price tags, were not included in this study.

More expensive than stated

Jumbo made the most mistakes. For 31 of the 90 offers, this supermarket charged a different price at the checkout than in the store. Albert Heijn went wrong 22 times, Plus 17 times. Jumbo also came out as the worst in previous studies, according to the Consumers Association.

Duracell AA batteries, for example, cost €8.99 at the checkout at an Albert Heijn, while the price tag on the cardboard display in the store indicated €5.39. And at a Jumbo there was €5.99 on the receipt for smoked salmon, while a large sign in the store with ‘Always Low Price’ promised €4.99. The consumer association calls this ‘unacceptable’, especially now that everything is becoming more expensive.

At Aldi and Lidl, the prices of offers were usually correct. In addition, the mistakes these supermarkets made were almost always in the customer's favor, just like with Plus. The mystery shoppers of the Consumers' Association often paid a higher price at the checkout at Albert Heijn and Jumbo.

Reaction supermarkets

Albert Heijn, Jumbo and Plus tell the Consumers’ Association that they take the research results very seriously. They recognize that things are going wrong and guarantee improvement. Sandra Molenaar, director of the Consumers’ Association: ‘That is why we are not reporting to the regulator at the moment. We do, however, keep a close eye on whether the supermarkets keep their promises.’





