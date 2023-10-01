Italy now expects a deficit – the difference between government revenue and spending – of 5.3% as a share of GDP this year and 4.3% in 2024, up from previously forecast figures of 4.4% and 3.5%





The eurozone faces the prospect of its third-largest economy once again becoming its biggest headache. The Italian government, led by the right-wing prime minister Giorgia Meloni, is struggling to make ends meet and significantly increased its planned net spending, at a meeting of Cabinet ministers held on Wednesday. www.politico.com writes it (taken from Dagospia).

The move will not only test investor confidence but also put European politicians on edge, as it would blow EU limits at a time when economic growth is slowing.

“I believe that the members of the Commission [europea] they deal with politics and therefore… they will certainly understand the situation like many other finance ministers, who find themselves having to manage a situation of economic slowdown or, in some cases, even recession”, declared the Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Italy now expects a deficit – the difference between government revenue and spending – of 5.3% as a share of GDP this year and 4.3% in 2024, up from previously forecast figures of 4.4% and 3.5%.

After two years of above-average growth for the eurozone, Italy is expected to return to the anemic growth rates of “zero point” – which have plagued it for decades and have become a drag on the currency bloc – as it struggles with a mountain of debt second only to that of Greece.

“Meloni’s government is facing a very challenging budget debate and will certainly struggle to reconcile spending commitments with growing fiscal constraints, due to slowing growth and rising debt costs,” says Mujtaba Rahman, director for Europe by Eurasia Group, a political risk analysis company.

Any increase in the deficit will almost certainly be received negatively by the Commission, which controls national budgets Villages. In the spring you told Rome to “guarantee a prudent fiscal policy” and undertook to sanction all countries that violate the 3% annual deficit rule this year.

Italians have a saying for the challenges Meloni faces: the blanket is too short. In other words, the money that comes in is little and fails to cover the range of things the government intends to spend it on.

“We will make a prudent budget law, taking into account the fundamental rules of public finance” Giorgetti said earlier this month. Even though Meloni’s coalition is trying to be fiscally responsible, aware of its large debt, there is not enough money for everyone.

On the expenditure front, the main reason for the upward revision of the deficit is the tax credit for home renovations, or “Super Bonus”, which preceded the Meloni government and continues to weigh on public accounts.

Earlier this year the government reduced the amount of expenses eligible for the tax credit from 110 to 90%, but at the end of August the cost of the measure amounted to 86 billion euros from 2020, well above the 72 billions of euros budgeted.

Debt spending is also increasing due to sharply rising interest rates. The bill amounted to €83.2 billion in 2022 – an increase of almost a third compared to the previous year – and is set to grow further in the years to come.

While the 2023 figure is still unknown, Giorgetti he said interest spending will increase by 14 billion euros in 2024, pushing annual debt-servicing costs past the mind-boggling threshold of 100 billion euros a year. This would mean “14 billion taken away from aid, healthcare and tax relief”.

Even on the revenue front the situation is not the best. The National Statistical Institute recorded a contraction in the second quarter of this year, largely due to the collapse of the manufacturing sector, closely linked to the performance of the Germany. The European Commission recently revised the Italian GDP forecast for this year and next year downwards by 0.3 percentage points, to 0.9% and 0.8% respectively.

Furthermore, on Monday Italy requested the fourth payment tranche of the Pnrr, amounting to 16.5 billion euros, which it hopes to see disbursed by the end of the year. This is technically possible, as the Commission must approve disbursements within two months, but a previous payment of 18.5 billion euros this year was delayed for months due to disagreements with Brussels over whether Rome had met all reforms and the investments required.

If this were to happen again, the government would face a deficit of 16.5 billion euros in its balance sheet. In an attempt to make ends meet, Italy introduced a tax on banks’ windfall profits in August, but it was later watered down and would have brought in only limited revenue.

While markets have remained calm in Meloni’s first year in office, there is renewed attention on what the government will do in economic policy, especially when the European Central Bank ends its bond-buying program that has given cover to the heavily indebted eurozone countries.

“Market participants will apply greater scrutiny to the government’s upcoming fiscal policy measures Italian“, Filippo Taddei, senior European economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note.

Subscribe to the newsletter

