DThe BMW 2002 turbo is a milestone in German automotive history. It was the first European production car with a turbocharger, which gave the engine a lot of additional horsepower. In this case it was 40, so the already sporty two-door mid-range sedan became a 170 hp car in 2002, which suddenly competed with the Porsche 911 and was even one km/h ahead of it in terms of top speed: 211 beats in The quartet that was so popular in the schoolyard at the time was 210 km/h.

This was made possible by a loader from Kühnle, Kopp and Kausch from Frankenthal in the Palatinate. The technical principle has been known since 1912: the hot exhaust gases from the engine drive a turbine wheel, fresh air is sucked in, which is fed into the gasoline-air mixture when the fuel supply is increased. Performance increases of “well over 100 percent can be achieved in this way,” reported the FAZ in its “Motor” section on August 29, 1973.